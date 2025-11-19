Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.33 and last traded at $14.72. 51,644,577 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 38,405,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 57.33% and a negative net margin of 61.34%.The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 52,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $869,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,246,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,690,323. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 87,250 shares of company stock worth $1,357,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 13,194.1% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 2,260 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 113.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

