Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.13 and last traded at GBX 2.30, with a volume of 157282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.29.
Eden Research Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.18.
Eden Research (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX (0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eden Research had a negative net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eden Research plc will post -66.0000038 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
About Eden Research
Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.
Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eden Research
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- HIMS Has Been a Roller Coaster Ride. Should Investors Hop On?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- End the Year Strong With These 3 Comeback Champions
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Down 45% Year-to-Date, Novo Nordisk Ignites a Price War
Receive News & Ratings for Eden Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eden Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.