Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.13 and last traded at GBX 2.30, with a volume of 157282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.29.

Eden Research Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.18.

Eden Research (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX (0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eden Research had a negative net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eden Research plc will post -66.0000038 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

About Eden Research

In other Eden Research news, insider Alexander John Abrey acquired 360,490 shares of Eden Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 per share, for a total transaction of £10,814.70. Also, insider Sean M. Smith acquired 390,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 per share, with a total value of £11,718.72. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

