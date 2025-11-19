Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 8.4% – Here’s What Happened

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $120.01 and last traded at $122.5670. 15,240,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 7,164,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. UBS Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 29th. Fox Advisors cut Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.35.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.8%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.89 and a 200 day moving average of $129.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,537,755 shares of company stock worth $642,644,973 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,421,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 62.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.