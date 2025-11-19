Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $125.40 and last traded at $127.2310. 12,343,021 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 10,017,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.31.

Arista Networks Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.54 and a 200 day moving average of $122.55. The company has a market cap of $156.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $4,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,324. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $8,608,360.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,953,040 shares of company stock valued at $286,720,474 over the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 22,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 41.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

