IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I Sells 18,599 Shares

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 18,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total transaction of $1,444,584.33. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,974,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,670,580. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

On Tuesday, November 18th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 47,901 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $3,646,703.13.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 47,901 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $3,646,703.13.

On Monday, November 17th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 18,599 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total transaction of $1,444,584.33.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 17,707 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $1,506,688.63.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,529 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,371,411.13.

On Monday, October 13th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 32,264 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $2,684,042.16.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 14,180 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,143,900.60.

On Monday, September 15th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 52,320 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $4,222,747.20.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.84. The company had a trading volume of 221,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,550. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.04. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 52 week low of $48.59 and a 52 week high of $92.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $250.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.18 million. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 22.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. IPG Photonics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 495.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 197,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPGP has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price objective on IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital set a $96.00 price objective on IPG Photonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IPGP

About IPG Photonics

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.