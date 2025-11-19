Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) CFO Matthew Skaruppa Sells 3,059 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $537,649.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,588,715.12. This represents a 7.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,799 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.95, for a total transaction of $498,082.05.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 10,937 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.39, for a total transaction of $3,471,294.43.

Duolingo Trading Down 0.6%

DUOL traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.48. 2,108,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,200. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.57 and its 200 day moving average is $366.40. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.84 and a 12 month high of $544.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $5.23. Duolingo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 40.03%.The company had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUOL. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Duolingo from $600.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Duolingo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Duolingo from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 90.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 24.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 277.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,531 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 3.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

