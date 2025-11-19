Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) CTO Artur Bergman Sells 40,000 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CTO Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $430,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,038,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,725,269.66. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Artur Bergman sold 2,718 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $34,002.18.

On Monday, November 10th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $476,800.00.

On Thursday, November 6th, Artur Bergman sold 220,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $2,347,400.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $164,200.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $166,800.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $164,600.00.

On Monday, October 13th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $164,400.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $175,200.00.

On Monday, September 29th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $170,600.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $174,000.00.

Fastly Stock Up 3.9%

FSLY traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $10.90. 4,483,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,949. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 23.49%.The firm had revenue of $158.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Fastly has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSLY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Fastly from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Fastly from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

