Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) General Counsel Sells $266,267.18 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) General Counsel Stephen Chen sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $266,267.18. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,291.54. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Duolingo Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Duolingo stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $174.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,200. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.40. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.84 and a 1 year high of $544.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.14 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Duolingo’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DUOL shares. Baird R W raised Duolingo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $600.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $300.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $330.00 price target on shares of Duolingo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Duolingo by 24.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 277.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,531 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Duolingo by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

