Insider Buying: Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Director Purchases 79,000 Shares of Stock

Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) Director Robert Patrick Kruczek purchased 79,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $322,320.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 291,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,140.88. This trade represents a 37.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Patrick Kruczek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Robert Patrick Kruczek acquired 47,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,750.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Robert Patrick Kruczek acquired 24,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $98,880.00.

Westrock Coffee Price Performance

WEST stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 510,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,349. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.87. The company has a market cap of $403.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.47. Westrock Coffee Company has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Westrock Coffee ( NASDAQ:WEST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $354.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 98.07% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Westrock Coffee Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Westrock Coffee from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Westrock Coffee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,950,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,304,000 after acquiring an additional 137,646 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Westrock Coffee during the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 45.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

