Insider Selling: Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) VP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) VP Richard Messina sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $199,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,252.40. The trade was a 20.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

Strattec Security stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.46. The stock had a trading volume of 28,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51. Strattec Security Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.92.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.87 million. Strattec Security had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Strattec Security Corporation will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the third quarter worth $4,353,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 3.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Strattec Security during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Strattec Security in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,757,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Strattec Security in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Featured Articles

