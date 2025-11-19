Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading 4.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $235.91 and last traded at $235.13. 8,636,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 7,678,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.12.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Cfra Research raised shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.74.

The company has a market cap of $187.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.37.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 150.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

