Corning (NYSE:GLW) Shares Up 2% – What’s Next?

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.83 and last traded at $81.7360. Approximately 5,384,912 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 6,306,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $97.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Corning from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.82.

Corning Stock Up 2.0%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.68. The company has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.16%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $9,017,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,977.42. This trade represents a 69.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,100 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $1,104,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,872.72. This trade represents a 70.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,856 shares of company stock worth $15,456,476. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $907,164,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $534,936,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $676,931,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Corning by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,557,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,358,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 748.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,169,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,948 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

