Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $162.42 and last traded at $165.42. Approximately 43,996,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 82,466,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.88 and its 200-day moving average is $157.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.87, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 77,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $12,112,521.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,458,919.50. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 186,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $28,999,715.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,824,183.50. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 623,112 shares of company stock valued at $97,592,605 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,471,648,000 after buying an additional 6,777,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,307,457,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,534,000 after buying an additional 1,213,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,088,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,957,000 after buying an additional 769,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

