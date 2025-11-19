Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading 3.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $174.66 and last traded at $171.1180. 5,888,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 8,720,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VRT. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Rothschild Redb raised Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Glj Research began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.81.

Vertiv Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.04 and a 200-day moving average of $137.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.15%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $573,873.52. This trade represents a 77.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at $17,095,957.26. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 139,298 shares of company stock worth $17,770,188 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Faithward Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $4,551,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 30.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,840,000. Second Line Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,638,000. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 295,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,651,000 after purchasing an additional 63,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

