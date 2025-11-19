Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Up 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $228.15 and last traded at $225.39. 20,578,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 15,720,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Bank of America raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $367.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.26.

Oracle Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $642.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $13,971,282.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,756.98. The trade was a 24.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,518,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,459,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,060,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,310,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,555,961,000 after buying an additional 266,588 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,760,048,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $4,275,378,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

