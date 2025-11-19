Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.93 and last traded at $78.39. 24,355,859 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 21,138,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. CICC Research lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $308.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $212,739.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 31,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,167.04. This trade represents a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 961,950 shares of company stock valued at $74,696,164 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in Cisco Systems by 531.0% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

