Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.7330. Approximately 14,000,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 27,118,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JOBY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright downgraded Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.52.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7962.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $364,003.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 149,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,970.12. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 32,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $541,725.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,188,069.86. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,657,424 shares of company stock valued at $25,068,869 over the last three months. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 29,462.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $1,452,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at $1,052,000. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

