Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Up 5% – Time to Buy?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) was up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.72 and last traded at $95.07. Approximately 20,183,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 14,888,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

