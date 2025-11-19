IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Down 6.2% – Here’s Why

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.52 and last traded at $45.83. 38,020,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 25,114,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IREN shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of IREN from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IREN in a report on Monday. Citizens Jmp began coverage on IREN in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Arete Research began coverage on IREN in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on IREN from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IREN currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

IREN Trading Down 6.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 4.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.51 million. IREN had a net margin of 86.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that IREN Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IREN

In other IREN news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $33,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,989,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,478,628.48. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IREN

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IREN in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of IREN during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of IREN during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IREN in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IREN in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IREN Company Profile

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

