NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.030-3.180 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NJR shares. Wall Street Zen raised NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Get NewJersey Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NJR

NewJersey Resources Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.08. The company had a trading volume of 955,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,041. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.67. NewJersey Resources has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 17.08%. NewJersey Resources has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.180 EPS. Research analysts predict that NewJersey Resources will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NewJersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. NewJersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Institutional Trading of NewJersey Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in NewJersey Resources by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in NewJersey Resources by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 138,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new position in shares of NewJersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewJersey Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About NewJersey Resources

(Get Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewJersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewJersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.