ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Posts Earnings Results

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($2.08), Zacks reports. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 0.4%

ZTO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,145. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of -0.20. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $22.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.69.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 32,663 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 156.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 29.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 468,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 106,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTO. Bank of America upped their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

View Our Latest Report on ZTO

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.