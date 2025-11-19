Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Down 3.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock to $110.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Netflix traded as low as $108.61 and last traded at $110.00. Approximately 30,917,884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 39,998,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.09.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Citic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 421,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,736.48. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 20,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $2,220,943.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 127,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,003,886.08. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,529,960 shares of company stock valued at $175,427,521. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 188.9% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 150.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.03. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $5.18. Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

