CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 1.3% After Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $515.00 to $600.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $525.98 and last traded at $520.59. 1,495,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,456,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $513.67.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.49.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 765,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,153,891.20. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.89, for a total transaction of $3,835,482.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,108,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,213,210.98. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.3%

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $130.65 billion, a PE ratio of -437.47, a P/E/G ratio of 124.49 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.25.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.