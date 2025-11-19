Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price Up 3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Loop Capital upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Loop Capital now has a $320.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $260.00. Alphabet traded as high as $303.81 and last traded at $292.81. 66,607,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 36,026,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.28.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $233.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.33.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,896 shares of company stock valued at $47,653,637. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,559,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,033,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,954,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,524,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,615,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,857,017,000 after buying an additional 4,224,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $21,944,208,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 28.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,542,000 after buying an additional 11,605,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.00. The company has a market cap of $3.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

