Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Director Stephen Robertson Purchases 145,000 Shares

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Robertson purchased 145,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $993,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000. This trade represents a 82.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Target Hospitality Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TH traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 450,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 1.82. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $11.10.
Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.30 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. Target Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on TH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
About Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.
