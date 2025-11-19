Baiju Bhatt Sells 418,338 Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $48,761,477.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

On Monday, November 17th, Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $48,761,477.28.

On Friday, November 7th, Baiju Bhatt sold 1,330,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $170,865,100.00.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.11, for a total transaction of $55,684,971.18.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $49,957,923.96.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded up $3.86 on Wednesday, reaching $118.16. 24,697,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,003,195. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.70 and a 200 day moving average of $104.10. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $153.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOOD. CICC Research initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.