Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells $9,791,049.87 in Stock

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Stein sold 7,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,361.57, for a total transaction of $9,791,049.87. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,107,688.06. This trade represents a 46.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Transdigm Group Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of TDG traded down $9.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,341.11. The company had a trading volume of 299,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,704. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,183.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,298.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,401.11. The stock has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Transdigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 84.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in Transdigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,738.00 to $1,798.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,576.29.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

