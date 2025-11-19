Ventas (NYSE:VTR) CEO Debra Cafaro Sells 41,294 Shares

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CEO Debra Cafaro sold 41,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,262,638.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $90,521,361.95. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

VTR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,768,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,910. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.49. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.68 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 4.28%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 1,334.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 1,557.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 65.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Ventas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

