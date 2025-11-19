Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Insider Sells $2,329,600.00 in Stock

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Mothner sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 127,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,252,880. This trade represents a 20.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $72.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,567,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,280. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.86.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 15.84%.The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. HSBC upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 118.5% during the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,362,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 183,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

