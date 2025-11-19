Head-To-Head Review: FuelPositive (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) and Ntt Data (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

Volatility & Risk

Ntt Data has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FuelPositive has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ntt Data and FuelPositive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ntt Data 3.06% 4.98% 1.86% FuelPositive N/A -54.47% -44.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ntt Data and FuelPositive”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ntt Data $30.46 billion 1.08 $940.20 million $0.68 34.56 FuelPositive N/A N/A -$14.05 million ($0.01) -3.86

Ntt Data has higher revenue and earnings than FuelPositive. FuelPositive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ntt Data, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ntt Data beats FuelPositive on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ntt Data

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services. It serves automotive, healthcare, life sciences, media, banking, and insurance industries. The company was formerly known as NTT DATA Corporation. NTT DATA Group Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Group Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

About FuelPositive

FuelPositive Corporation, a technology company, provides clean energy solutions in Canada. The company's clean technology solutions include green ammonia (NH3) for use in various industries and applications. Its flagship product is a green ammonia production system that takes air, water, and electricity to produce a non-polluting chemical for various applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for grain drying and internal combustion engines, a solution for grid storage, and an alternative for fuel cells. The company was formerly known as EEStor Corporation and changed its name to FuelPositive Corporation in February 2021. FuelPositive Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

