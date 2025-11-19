Head-To-Head Analysis: Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) versus Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Blue Ridge Bankshares and Atlantic Union Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Blue Ridge Bankshares alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Bankshares 0 0 0 0 0.00 Atlantic Union Bankshares 1 1 6 1 2.78

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus price target of $40.61, indicating a potential upside of 25.96%. Given Atlantic Union Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlantic Union Bankshares is more favorable than Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Bankshares -8.84% -5.48% -0.52% Atlantic Union Bankshares 15.53% 8.50% 1.06%

Dividends

This table compares Blue Ridge Bankshares and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Blue Ridge Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Blue Ridge Bankshares pays out 1,633.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 79.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blue Ridge Bankshares has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Atlantic Union Bankshares has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Blue Ridge Bankshares has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Ridge Bankshares and Atlantic Union Bankshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Bankshares $92.83 million 3.99 -$15.39 million $0.03 135.00 Atlantic Union Bankshares $1.21 billion 3.81 $209.13 million $1.87 17.24

Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Bankshares. Atlantic Union Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Ridge Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.5% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares beats Blue Ridge Bankshares on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, residential mortgages, commercial mortgages, home equity, consumer installment, and guaranteed government loans; and residential mortgage loans and mortgages loans on real estate. In addition, it provides wire, direct deposit payroll, remote deposit, electronic statement, and other services; and property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers employee benefit plans and administration services; management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning and settlement, and trust administration, investment and wealth management services. It operates in Callao, Charlottesville, Chester, Colonial Heights, Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Gordonsville, Harrisonburg, Hartfield, Henrico, Kilmarnock, Louisa, Luray, Martinsville, Midlothian, Mineral, Montross, Orange, Petersburg, Richmond, Shenandoah, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Warsaw, and White Stone, Virginia; and Greensboro, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services. It also provides loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides treasury management and capital market, wealth management, private banking, trust, financial and retirement planning, brokerage, investment management, equipment finance, mortgage banking, and insurance products and services. The company offers products and services through full-service branches and ATMs, as well as through its mobile and internet banking. The company was formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation in May 2019. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.