Analyzing Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) and Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY)

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) and Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Air China and Japan Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air China 0 0 0 0 0.00 Japan Airlines 0 1 0 1 3.00

Dividends

Air China pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Japan Airlines pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Air China pays out 450.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Japan Airlines pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Japan Airlines is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air China $23.19 billion 0.60 -$32.35 million $0.02 840.50 Japan Airlines $12.11 billion 0.66 $706.45 million $0.95 9.68

This table compares Air China and Japan Airlines”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Japan Airlines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Air China. Japan Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Air China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Air China and Japan Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air China 0.47% 2.03% 0.23% Japan Airlines 6.48% 12.66% 4.57%

Risk and Volatility

Air China has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Airlines has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Japan Airlines beats Air China on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services. The company is also involved in the import and export trading activities; and provision of cabin, airline catering, air ticketing, human resources, aircraft overhaul and maintenance, and financial services. Air China Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related business; airport peripheral business; and sale of travel package tours. As of March 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 224 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Japan Airlines International Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. in April 2011. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

