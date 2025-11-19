Analyzing Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) & The Competition

Colony Bankcorp (NYSE:CBAN – Get Free Report) is one of 87 publicly-traded companies in the “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Colony Bankcorp to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $126.05 million $23.87 million 10.16 Colony Bankcorp Competitors $602.79 million $154.64 million 13.76

Colony Bankcorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp. Colony Bankcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

50.4% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Bankcorp’s peers have a beta of 0.64, suggesting that their average share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 15.07% 10.67% 0.98% Colony Bankcorp Competitors 16.58% 9.98% 1.05%

Dividends

Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Colony Bankcorp pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 24.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Colony Bankcorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Colony Bankcorp Competitors 467 2419 2162 114 2.37

As a group, “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies have a potential upside of 18.02%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Colony Bankcorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Colony Bankcorp peers beat Colony Bankcorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. As of January 20, 2022, it operated 39 locations throughout Georgia. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

