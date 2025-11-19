PrimeEnergy (NASDAQ:PNRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

PrimeEnergy (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. PrimeEnergy had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 17.98%.

PrimeEnergy Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of PrimeEnergy stock traded down $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $142.40. The company had a trading volume of 45,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,170. PrimeEnergy has a 1 year low of $126.40 and a 1 year high of $243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.49 and a 200-day moving average of $160.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.09.

Get PrimeEnergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PrimeEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PrimeEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PrimeEnergy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNRG. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 423 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in PrimeEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in PrimeEnergy during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy by 571.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 477 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period.

PrimeEnergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.