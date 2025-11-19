BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.23), Zacks reports. BBB Foods had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%.

BBB Foods Stock Performance

Shares of BBB Foods stock traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $30.49. The stock had a trading volume of 534,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.06 and a beta of -0.03. BBB Foods has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBBB. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BBB Foods by 23.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,712,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,140,000 after purchasing an additional 520,904 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in BBB Foods by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in BBB Foods by 547.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BBB Foods by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 863,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after buying an additional 263,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in BBB Foods by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TBBB. Wall Street Zen downgraded BBB Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of BBB Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BBB Foods from $35.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

BBB Foods Company Profile

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

