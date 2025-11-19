NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Issues Earnings Results

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA updated its Q4 2026 guidance to EPS.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NVDA traded up $5.16 on Wednesday, reaching $186.52. 217,509,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,989,219. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.35. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $201,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Melius Research set a $300.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $235.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.49.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

