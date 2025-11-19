Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Up 17.5% – Still a Buy?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 17.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.97 and last traded at GBX 0.94. 64,068,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 107,933,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80.
Wishbone Gold Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £28.41 million, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.72.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
