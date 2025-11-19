Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) shares were down 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $81.88 and last traded at $82.9720. Approximately 3,878,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 4,882,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Cameco to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Cameco from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, President Capital raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Get Cameco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCJ

Cameco Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $313.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.72 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 25.0%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $2,131,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cameco by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,133,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,141,000 after purchasing an additional 77,081 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Cameco by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 81,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in Cameco by 50.0% during the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 42,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 48,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.