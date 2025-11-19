Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Trading 3.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 59,116,683 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 44,471,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Several analysts have commented on BITF shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Monday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $5.50) on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Northland Securities set a $7.00 price objective on Bitfarms in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $2.20 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 3.77.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.66 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 48.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Truefg LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

