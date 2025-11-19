NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Down 6.4% – Should You Sell?

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.56 and last traded at $21.01. Approximately 24,526,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 14,353,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMR. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on NuScale Power from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $37.50 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $37.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.03.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 594.63%.NuScale Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 1635.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Corp Fluor sold 2,372,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $104,369,046.37. Following the sale, the director owned 10,085,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,654,282.56. This trade represents a 19.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,030,641 shares of company stock valued at $605,953,415. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. CX Institutional acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in NuScale Power by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

