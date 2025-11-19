Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 59560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Separately, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.75.

The company has a market cap of C$8.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.35, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.30.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Conifex Timber had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 17.64%.The business had revenue of C$38.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.0300312 EPS for the current year.

Conifex Timber Inc is a Canada based forestry company. It operates through two segments: Lumber and Bioenergy. The main activities of the lumbar segment include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber finishing. The firm’s primary activities of the bioenergy segment are the generation of electrical power and the development of other opportunities in bioenergy and bioproducts which are complementary to the company’s harvesting and manufacturing operations.

