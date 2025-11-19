MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.52 and last traded at $56.9190. 5,888,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 10,857,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

MP Materials Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 8.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.69 and a beta of 2.26.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 50.55%.The firm had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $10,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,284,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,503,136.18. This represents a 10.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 28.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in MP Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in MP Materials by 4.7% in the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

