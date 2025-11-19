Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues Earnings Results

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%. Palo Alto Networks updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.800-3.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.930-0.950 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $199.90. 6,490,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,131,737. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $223.61. The stock has a market cap of $136.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.25 and its 200-day moving average is $197.42.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $220.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $26,321,485.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 356,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,675,777.46. This represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total transaction of $153,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,449,674.85. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,215,830 shares of company stock valued at $249,160,428 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 214 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.