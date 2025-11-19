Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 318.62%. Nano Dimension updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Nano Dimension Trading Up 1.9%

NNDM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.57. 3,098,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,691. Nano Dimension has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Dimension

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 142.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 205,044 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 39.8% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 268,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 76,407 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Nano Dimension by 25.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 714,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 144,274 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 129,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 369,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 444.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 231,069 shares during the period. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Nano Dimension in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

