Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.297-0.363 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.0 million-$200.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.7 million.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 0.8%

KLIC stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.29. 670,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,651. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $52.08. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.13 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.90%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.297-0.363 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,025.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 31,048 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 155,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 23,923 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

