Volex (LON:VLX) Price Target Raised to GBX 470 at Berenberg Bank

Volex (LON:VLX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 to GBX 470 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 target price on shares of Volex in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Volex from GBX 430 to GBX 470 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 415.

VLX stock traded up GBX 2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 410.49. The stock had a trading volume of 710,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,621. Volex has a 52-week low of GBX 190 and a 52-week high of GBX 434.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 368 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 343.30. The company has a market cap of £752.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, insider John Wilson bought 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 335 per share, with a total value of £298.15. Insiders own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Volex plc (AIM:VLX) is a driving force in integrated manufacturing for mission-critical applications and a global leader in power and data connectivity solutions. Our diverse operations support international blue-chip customers in five key end-markets: Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electricals, Medical, Complex Industrial Technology and Off-Highway.

