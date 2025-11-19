Penny Stocks To Watch Today – November 19th

Freight Technologies, Bitfarms, and Cypherpunk Technologies are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of very small companies that trade at low per?share prices—typically under $5 per the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission—and are often quoted on over?the?counter markets or less?regulated exchanges. They generally have low liquidity, wide bid?ask spreads, high price volatility, and a greater risk of manipulation or loss, making them a speculative and higher?risk option for investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Freight Technologies (FRGT)

Freight Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform for cross-border shipping in the United States and Mexico. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Cypherpunk Technologies (CYPH)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

