Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16, FiscalAI reports. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.79%.The company had revenue of $222.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.33 million.

Universal Technical Institute Trading Up 2.1%

UTI traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.57. 468,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,143. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.02. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTI. Zacks Research downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 15.9% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 822,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 402,250 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,361,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,851,000 after acquiring an additional 433,824 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 2.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 14.4% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,162,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 146,117 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

