Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Down 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $237.15 and last traded at $240.52. 37,717,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 50,135,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.81.

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.49.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $363.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.59.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $371,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 311,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,416,785.98. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,118 shares of company stock valued at $44,448,619. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 97,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,796,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.2% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $131,382,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 104,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,233 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

