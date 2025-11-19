UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $88.47 and last traded at $88.4610, with a volume of 388354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.49.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UFPI. Loop Capital began coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on UFP Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.91.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 54.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 648.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 39.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

